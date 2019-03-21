ASV Holdings Inc (ASV) Position Raised by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 0.06% of ASV worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ASV by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASV by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of ASV by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of ASV by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 296,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered ASV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ASV in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

ASV opened at $3.05 on Thursday. ASV Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About ASV

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

