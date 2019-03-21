Asure Software (ASUR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Asure Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Asure Software from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.38.

ASUR stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $93.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 260.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 86,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 1,895.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 28.8% in the third quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 63,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

