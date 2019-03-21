AstraZeneca (AZN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “AstraZeneca’s core products like Nexium, Crestor and Seroquel are facing generic competition, which is hurting sales. The diabetes franchise also faces stiff competition while pricing pressure is hurting sales in the Respiratory franchise. Nonetheless, AstraZeneca returned to product sales growth in the second half of 2018 on the back of its newer drugs and looks confident of seeing sustained growth for several years. AstraZeneca’s newer drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso and Imfinzi should keep contributing to revenues. Meanwhile, several launches are underway across each of the therapeutic areas – Oncology, CV metabolism and Respiratory. Cost-cutting efforts should drive earnings. AstraZeneca also has a promising late-stage pipeline that includes immuno-oncology candidates. Imfinzi is a key drug in the pipeline. AstraZeneca’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Main First Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.85. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 53.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

