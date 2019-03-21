Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,435,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.30% of Assured Guaranty worth $93,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 40.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 77.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 119,250 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 249,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $169,521.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,837.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AGO opened at $44.84 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

