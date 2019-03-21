Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Stake Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,023 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Arrow Electronics worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8,975.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,854,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801,004 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of ARW stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Arrow Electronics to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.33 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 53,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $4,356,508.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,253 shares in the company, valued at $29,556,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 25,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,123,378.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,316,691.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,351 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,837. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/arrow-electronics-inc-arw-stake-lowered-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.