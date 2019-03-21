Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.50 Million

Analysts expect Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) to post sales of $51.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Array Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.05 million to $68.20 million. Array Biopharma reported sales of $66.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Array Biopharma will report full-year sales of $243.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.09 million to $268.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $321.93 million, with estimates ranging from $228.82 million to $363.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Array Biopharma.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.44 million. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 46.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. Array Biopharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Array Biopharma from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Array Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Array Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

ARRY stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Array Biopharma has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

In other Array Biopharma news, CEO Ron Squarer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $2,380,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,062.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox purchased 5,000 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 969,576 shares of company stock valued at $19,585,161 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 635.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

