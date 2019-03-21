ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Short Interest Down 34.4% in February

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,017,187 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the February 15th total of 3,073,517 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,489,655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $810,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter worth $280,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,018,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,221,000 after acquiring an additional 41,856 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter worth $21,837,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 65.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARR opened at $19.41 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.62.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $30.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.20%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

