Armistice Capital Master Fund Acquires 319,000 Shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Stock

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 319,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,079,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 571,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,145,460.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 52,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $425,880.00.

On Thursday, December 20th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 253,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $1,641,970.00.

NASDAQ DFRG traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.65. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.63 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

