Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) Short Interest Update

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,507,091 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the February 15th total of 2,751,244 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,281,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AI opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 70.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlington Asset Investment will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.32%. Arlington Asset Investment’s payout ratio is currently 72.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,706,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 197,338 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 426.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 104,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 84,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,564,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

