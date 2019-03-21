Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in Crane Co. (CR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Crane by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Crane by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 126,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 97,892 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 566.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 45,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James A. Lavish sold 10,896 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $903,278.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 55,103 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $4,685,408.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,149 shares of company stock worth $6,026,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, December 31st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.89.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $84.19 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $100.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

