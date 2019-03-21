Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Position in KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,313,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 67,877 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1,985.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after buying an additional 365,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,855,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $28.73.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $541.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.48 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 48.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut KKR & Co Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.03.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

