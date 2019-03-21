Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 7,167 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $582,318.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 37,625 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $2,860,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $5,709,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Eaton from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/arete-wealth-advisors-llc-buys-new-stake-in-eaton-co-plc-etn.html.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.