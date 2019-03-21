Aptinyx (APTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Aptinyx to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on Aptinyx from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

In related news, Director Robert J. Hombach bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashish Khanna bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 36,050 shares of company stock worth $198,284 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the third quarter worth $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the third quarter valued at $185,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

