Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys 32,000 Shares of Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Enbridge by 74.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,014,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,260,806,000 after buying an additional 43,094,629 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 6,035.2% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 7,137,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,829,000 after buying an additional 7,021,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Enbridge by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,871,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,967,000 after buying an additional 4,667,244 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Enbridge by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,916,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,879,000 after buying an additional 4,475,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Enbridge by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,719,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,968,000 after buying an additional 4,379,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

ENB stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cynthia L. Hansen acquired 799 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.13 per share, for a total transaction of $39,254.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,431.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia L. Hansen acquired 801 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.93 per share, with a total value of $35,187.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,232.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,406 shares of company stock valued at $459,513 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

