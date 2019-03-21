Apollo Investment (AINV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AINV. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 32,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,190. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

