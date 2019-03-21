Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

ARI opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 38.08 and a current ratio of 38.08. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.18%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $699,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 57,512 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

