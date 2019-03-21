Antofagasta (ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANTO. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 855.36 ($11.18).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 958.20 ($12.52) on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,171.50 ($15.31). The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.