Antofagasta (ANTO) Downgraded by HSBC

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 720 ($9.41). HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 860.36 ($11.24).

ANTO opened at GBX 958.20 ($12.52) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,171.50 ($15.31).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

