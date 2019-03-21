Antero Resources Corp (AR) Insider Purchases $101,260.00 in Stock

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) insider Paul M. Rady purchased 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $101,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Antero Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 28,587,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $268,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,711,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $366,802,000 after purchasing an additional 379,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,711,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $366,802,000 after purchasing an additional 379,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,708,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,721,000 after purchasing an additional 96,956 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,456,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,404,000 after purchasing an additional 699,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

