Andersons Inc (ANDE) Director Sells $62,268.96 in Stock

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $62,268.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,566,940.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. Andersons Inc has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Andersons had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $812.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 29,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Andersons by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANDE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

