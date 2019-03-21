Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 45,384 Shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,910,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,384 shares during the quarter. Platform Specialty Products makes up about 0.9% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Platform Specialty Products were worth $19,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 14,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Platform Specialty Products stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAH shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Platform Specialty Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, insider Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $433,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,419,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $23,974,846.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corp. engages in the provision of technology chemical products and technical services. It operates its business through the Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions segments. The Performance Solutions segment formulates and markets chemistry solutions that are used in production, commercial packaging and printing, electronics, and oil and gas production and drilling.

