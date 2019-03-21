Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 18,882 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,882 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Energizer by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,949,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after purchasing an additional 961,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 390.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 415,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,160,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,647,000 after buying an additional 243,347 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,662.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 202,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 83.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after buying an additional 168,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Energizer to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

ENR opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.49. Energizer Holdings Inc has a one year low of $42.74 and a one year high of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Energizer had a return on equity of 452.08% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.61%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

