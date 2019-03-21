Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,622 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of South Jersey Industries worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.76. South Jersey Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.08%. Research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

