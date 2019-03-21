Analyzing Greenway Technologies (GWTI) and Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

Greenway Technologies (OTCMKTS:GWTI) and Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Greenway Technologies alerts:

This table compares Greenway Technologies and Liberty Oilfield Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenway Technologies N/A N/A N/A Liberty Oilfield Services 5.86% 17.91% 11.84%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Greenway Technologies and Liberty Oilfield Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenway Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Oilfield Services 0 4 7 0 2.64

Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 44.05%. Given Liberty Oilfield Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Oilfield Services is more favorable than Greenway Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenway Technologies and Liberty Oilfield Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenway Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liberty Oilfield Services $2.16 billion 0.84 $135.05 million $1.81 8.92

Liberty Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than Greenway Technologies.

Dividends

Liberty Oilfield Services pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Greenway Technologies does not pay a dividend. Liberty Oilfield Services pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services beats Greenway Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenway Technologies Company Profile

Greenway Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and mining businesses in the United States. It offers G-Reformer technology for converting natural gas into synthesis gas, an intermediate gas used by industry in the production of ammonia, methane, liquid fuels, and other downstream products. The company also owns 72 mining claims covering approximately 1,440 acres on federal Bureau of Land Management land located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as UMED Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Greenway Technologies, Inc. in June 2017. Greenway Technologies, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenway Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenway Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.