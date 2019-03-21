Analyzing Gladstone Investment (GAIN) and Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (ACSF)

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) and Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (OTCMKTS:ACSF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Investment and Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment 171.29% 6.42% 3.91% Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Gladstone Investment and Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment $58.35 million 6.58 $60.68 million $0.82 14.27 Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gladstone Investment and Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Gladstone Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share. Gladstone Investment pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Gladstone Investment beats Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM Company Profile

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a business development company specializing in first lien and second lien floating rate loans. It also invests in equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations.

