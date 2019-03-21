Analyzing Casey’s General Stores (CASY) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCUF)

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casey’s General Stores 2.14% 14.89% 5.61% Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casey’s General Stores $8.39 billion 0.55 $317.90 million $3.81 33.06 Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Casey’s General Stores and Alimentation Couche-Tard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casey’s General Stores 0 6 5 0 2.45 Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus price target of $132.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.22%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Casey’s General Stores pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Alimentation Couche-Tard does not pay a dividend. Casey’s General Stores pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Alimentation Couche-Tard on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. Its stores also provide fuel for sale on a self-service basis. In addition, the company operates two stores under the Tobacco City name primarily selling tobacco products; and one grocery store. As of November 20, 2018, it operated a total of 2,097 stores. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under several banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac’s, Re.Store, and Topaz. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.