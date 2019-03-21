Analyzing Akzo Nobel (AKZOF) and Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Akzo Nobel and Sherwin-Williams, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akzo Nobel 0 0 0 0 N/A Sherwin-Williams 0 7 15 0 2.68

Sherwin-Williams has a consensus target price of $463.70, indicating a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Sherwin-Williams’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sherwin-Williams is more favorable than Akzo Nobel.

Dividends

Sherwin-Williams pays an annual dividend of $4.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Akzo Nobel does not pay a dividend. Sherwin-Williams pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akzo Nobel and Sherwin-Williams’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akzo Nobel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sherwin-Williams $17.53 billion 2.27 $1.11 billion $18.53 23.17

Sherwin-Williams has higher revenue and earnings than Akzo Nobel.

Profitability

This table compares Akzo Nobel and Sherwin-Williams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akzo Nobel N/A N/A N/A Sherwin-Williams 6.32% 46.48% 8.84%

Summary

Sherwin-Williams beats Akzo Nobel on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company offers its decorative paints under the Alba, Astral, Bruguer, Coral, Dulux, Flexa, Inca, Levis, Marshall, Nordsjo, Sadolin, Sikkens, and Vivechrome brands. It also offers performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities. The company was formerly known as Akzo NV and changed its name to Akzo Nobel N.V. in 1994. Akzo Nobel N.V. was founded in 1646 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners. The Consumer Brands Group segment provides branded and private-label architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finishes products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives to retailers and distributors. The Performance Coatings Group segment develops and sells industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants. It serves retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third-party distributors through its branches and direct sales staff, as well as through outside sales representatives. The company has operations primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As of February 19, 2019, it operated approximately 4,900 company-operated stores and facilities. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

