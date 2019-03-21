Analyzing ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (AMIGY) & James River Group (JRVR)

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ADMIRAL GRP/ADR alerts:

This table compares ADMIRAL GRP/ADR and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMIRAL GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A James River Group 7.21% 10.15% 2.36%

98.1% of James River Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of James River Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR and James River Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMIRAL GRP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A James River Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

James River Group has a consensus target price of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.46%. Given James River Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe James River Group is more favorable than ADMIRAL GRP/ADR.

Dividends

James River Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR does not pay a dividend. James River Group pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADMIRAL GRP/ADR and James River Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMIRAL GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A James River Group $885.60 million 1.35 $63.83 million $2.33 17.03

James River Group has higher revenue and earnings than ADMIRAL GRP/ADR.

Summary

James River Group beats ADMIRAL GRP/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services. The company also operates price comparison Websites, including Confused.com in the United Kingdom, compare.com in the United States, leLynx.fr in France, and rastreator.com and seguros.es in Spain. It offers its insurance products primarily under Admiral, Balumba, Bell, Diamond, Elephant, Elephant Auto, Gladiator, L'Olivier, and Qualitas Auto, as well as through online and by telephone. Admiral Group plc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The company's Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for residential contractors, light manufacturing operations, transportation workers, healthcare workers, and fronting and program business in North Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Virginia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Its Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and unaffiliated insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.