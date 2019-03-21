Analysts Set International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Target Price at $24.08

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 price target on International Game Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of IGT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.25. 10,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,852. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

