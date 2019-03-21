Analysts Set Expectations for Drive Shack Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (DS)

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) – Analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Drive Shack in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly expects that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Drive Shack’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 27.87% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DS stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $362.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DS. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 754,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Drive Shack by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 204,055 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Drive Shack by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,757,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 199,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Drive Shack by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 131,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 74 properties in 12 states. The company's Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida.

