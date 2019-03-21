Analysts Offer Predictions for Williams Companies Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (WMB)

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $32.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Shares of WMB opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.72. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.41%.

In related news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $263,354.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $403,124.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,981.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 47.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,159,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,532,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 93,159,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,532,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 149.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,886,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,138,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063,078 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 270.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,013,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $571,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $257,472,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

