Analysts Offer Predictions for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of CPRX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 13,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,415. The firm has a market cap of $413.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 20,297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

