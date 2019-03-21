Analysts Expect Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Titan Machinery reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 702,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 290,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 182,029 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $1,640,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,099,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TITN stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $448.14 million, a PE ratio of -166.75 and a beta of 2.20. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

