Analysts Expect SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) will report sales of $2.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SunTrust Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the lowest is $2.30 billion. SunTrust Banks posted sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SunTrust Banks will report full year sales of $9.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $9.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SunTrust Banks.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

NYSE:STI opened at $61.30 on Thursday. SunTrust Banks has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

In other news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STI. ING Groep NV bought a new position in SunTrust Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in SunTrust Banks by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its position in SunTrust Banks by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 251,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,794,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunTrust Banks (STI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.