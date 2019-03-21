Analysts Anticipate HEXO Corp. (HEXO) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HEXO.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEXO. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HEXO in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of HEXO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,869. HEXO has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

