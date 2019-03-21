Analysts Anticipate Caladrius Biosciences Inc (CLBS) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) to report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caladrius Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

CLBS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. 22,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,696. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 2.06% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc operates as a global healthcare company, which engages in developing cellular therapies that repair damaged tissue, cells and organs and restore their normal function. It is pursuing the preservation and enhancement of human health globally through the development of cell based therapeutics that prevent, treat or cure disease.

