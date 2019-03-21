Analysts Anticipate AT&T Inc. (T) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.80. AT&T posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.51 on Monday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $188.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

