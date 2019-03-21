Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Stake Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,698,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $231,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8,439.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,472,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,930 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 92.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,039,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,194,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,088 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3,063.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,079,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,222,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,164,841,000 after acquiring an additional 950,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 2,736 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $288,046.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 15,505 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,079 shares of company stock worth $9,457,895. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $126.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $108.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $110.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

