Amyris (AMRS) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $3.10. Amyris shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 85710 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.
The firm has a market cap of $237.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.39.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Amyris during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)
Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.
