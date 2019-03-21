Amy Fliegelman Olli Sells 1,723 Shares of VMware, Inc. (VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.98, for a total value of $308,382.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,144,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VMW stock opened at $184.85 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.61 and a fifty-two week high of $185.48. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. VMware had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,501,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $858,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,621 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $684,732,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in VMware by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,387,621 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $684,732,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in VMware by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,433,549 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $333,713,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $359,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on VMware from $199.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.61.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

