Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,860,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,129 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $96,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $5,293,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

