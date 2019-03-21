Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,586 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Netflix worth $121,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 293,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 70,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Macquarie set a $315.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.75.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $19,699,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $610,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $225,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 197,639 shares of company stock valued at $61,581,281. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $375.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.37. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-increases-stake-in-netflix-inc-nflx.html.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.