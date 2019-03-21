Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $130.89 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,471,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,144 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Best Buy worth $130,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,519,666 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $517,400,000 after acquiring an additional 591,086 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,270 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,415 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $40,447,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $1,441,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Best Buy stock opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Best Buy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $69,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 25,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,735,721.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,191,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239,284 shares of company stock valued at $85,077,082. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

