Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,394,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,757 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Baxter International worth $91,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Baxter International by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 38,297 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $2,940,443.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,676.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 37,274 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,896 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,104. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.92%.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

