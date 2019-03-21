Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

In other news, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $70,503.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $829,982.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $38,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,558 shares of company stock worth $2,695,834. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 36,784 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 56,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

AMPH stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,599. The company has a market cap of $979.78 million, a PE ratio of 100.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.46 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

