Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Position Lowered by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 151,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,865 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $191.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $210.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 66.74% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $377,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, February 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.79.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Position Lowered by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/amgen-inc-amgn-position-lowered-by-lakeview-capital-partners-llc.html.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.