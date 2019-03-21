AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen Sells 3,494 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $285,739.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,145.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,495,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,943,000 after buying an additional 137,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,495,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,943,000 after buying an additional 137,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,274,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,916,000 after buying an additional 372,219 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,833,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,929,000 after buying an additional 303,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,788,000 after buying an additional 205,034 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/ametek-inc-ame-director-steven-w-kohlhagen-sells-3494-shares-of-stock.html.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.