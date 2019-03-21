Amerisur Resources’ (AMER) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of AMER stock opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.10. Amerisur Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

In other news, insider Dana Coffield acquired 469,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £84,573 ($110,509.60).

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

