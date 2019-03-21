AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 44.53%. The firm had revenue of $45.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $439,168.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,200.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,508.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,862 shares of company stock worth $8,934,873. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,863,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,263,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.