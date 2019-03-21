American Superconductor Co. (AMSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). American Superconductor posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 52.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 12,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $127,575.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $660,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 116,374 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,496,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 243,154 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $932,000. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $13.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.15. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.